AEW Reportedly Not In Talks With NJPW About Working Relationship

– Despite the AEW Title being part of the story for Chris Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom, there have been no talks between AEW and NJPW per a new report. PWInsider reports that there have been no discussions between the two sides about working together and has confirmed a previous report that while AEW approved the mention of a potential title shot being on the line of Tanahashi beat Jericho, there has been nothing further in regard to it.

The site adds that NJPW still technically has a relationship with Ring of Honor, though that hasn’t been in play as of late. Chris Jericho said after his win over Tanahashi that he would like to see both sides come to an agreement, but no dice so far.