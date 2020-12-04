wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Not Interested In Tessa Blanchard
December 4, 2020
Tessa Blanchard has been mostly absent from wrestling during the pandemic, as she only wrestled once (for Warrior Wrestling) after getting stripped of the Impact World title and released from her contract. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she will not be going to AEW as the company is reportedly not interested in her at this time.
When her name comes up, the feeling is that while she is talented and they know she’d be valuable, they are not going to pursue her right now.
