– As previously reported, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena recently got into it on social media, and it does not appear to be a coincidence. Fightful Select reports that major matchup is in the works between the two champions in AEW.

AEW is reportedly planning the matchup between the two stars, and it could happen as soon as AEW Dynasty, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 6. Mone won her title in May 2024 and has held it for over 298 days. Meanwhile, Athena won the ROH Women’s World Title in December 2022 at ROH Final Battle. She’s held the belt for over two years and 831 days.

Athena has not competed in an AEW TV broadcast since last year’s AEW Battle Of The Belts X, where she defended her title against Red Velvet. Athena and Mone last competed against each other in a Triple Threat match on the May 7, 2018 edition of WWE Raw. Athena, as Ember Moon, won a Money In The Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match against Mone (then Sasha Banks) and Ruby Soho (then Ruby Soho). This would the first time they worked a match against each other in nearly seven years.

AEW Dynasty 2025 is being held at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.