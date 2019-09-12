wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Planning Preview Special The Night Before TNT Premiere
September 12, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while they haven’t announced it yet, AEW is reportedly planning to air a preview special on TNT on October 1, the night before they premiere their TV show. The first episode of AEW on TNT airs from Washington DC live on October 2. The preview show would be on TV on the first Tuesday that Smackdown isn’t on, as it would move to Friday that week. AEW originally had intentions of starting their series on Tuesdays, as evidenced by the Tuesday Night Dynamite trademark, but that ultimately fell through due to TNT’s NBA commitments.
