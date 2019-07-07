AEW Reportedly Pulls Shawn Spears From Limitless Wrestling Show

– Shawn Spears will not be attending Limitless Wrestling’s scheduled show this coming Friday before AEW Fight For the Fallen. Limitless, based in Portland, Maine, announced on Facebook that they had a booking with Spears for their show in Portland on Friday but that their arrangements for travel solutions submitted to AEW and Spears’ agent were all denied. The post notes that AEW pulled Spears “for a video shoot,” which comes after AEW announced today that Jim Ross will be filming a sit-down interview about his attack on Cody which will air on the first Road to All Out Episode.

Spears, who officially signed with AEW in mid-June, is set to team with MJF and Sammy Guevara against Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc at Fight For the Fallen, which takes place on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

As a result of the withdrawal, Tommy Dreamer will instead be facing Anthony Greene at the Limitless show.