AEW Reportedly Retaped Several Moments For Last Night’s Dynamite

Last night’s special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite had some changes due to retapings that happened before the show aired. As previously reported, AEW held its show on Saturday instead of the usual Wednesday due to the NBA playoffs.

According to Fightful Select, the segment between Britt Baker, Reva, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford was originally filmed in the ring and was ultimately shot elsewhere to some time constraints coming up. AEW also had to re-film a back elbow spot in the Dark Order bout, which was re-filmed after one guy got caught in the ropes.

Finally, the entrance for Ivelisse and Diamante was reportedly reshot because the cameras were apparently not in their proper place when cameras started rolling.