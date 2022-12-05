AEW Reportedly Returning To Orlando For Dark Taping This Month

AEW is returning to Orlando in order to tape episodes for AEW Dark later this month. Fightful Select reports that the current plan for AEW is to return to Universal Studios in the city on December 17th to tape episodes of AEW Dark. This will be the first set of AEW Dark tapings in Orlando since their August tapings in at the location.

AEW has been taping the YouTube series during Dynamite and/or Rampage tapings on the road since August. There’s no word on what the plan is in 2023, though several regulars on Dark said they were hopeful of appearing on the tapings when they return to Orlando.