AEW Reportedly Set To Make Third ‘Major Acquisition’ After Alleged CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Signings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that sources close to AEW, that would “be alerted to such things,” have noted that a new major AEW acquisition is coming soon. It was noted that this would be the third such signing, coming after the alleged deals for CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

The report came up during a write up of Ric Flair’s appearance in AAA, as it is believed that Flair did not have a non-compete in his WWE contract prior to his exit last week. However it is possible that an agreement for his release would include a specific amount of time before he could go to AEW, but wouldn’t apply to Mexico or AAA. Whether or not Flair is the third signing remains to be seen.