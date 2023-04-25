wrestling / News

AEW Reportedly Signs Ashley D’Amboise

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ashley D'Amboise AEW Image Credit: AEW

AEW has signed free agent Ashley D’Amboise to a deal, according to a new report. Fightful reports that according to sources in the company, D’Amboise us now under a deal, though it’s not clear whether it’s a full-time deal or a tiered one.

It was back in February that AEW had offered D’Amboise a contract and that it was believed she would be signing on. AEW has yet to publicly announce the deal.

