AEW Reportedly Signs Brody King

AEW has signed ROH alumnus Brody King to a deal, according to a new report. Bodyslam.net reports that King has signed with the promotion, having done so almost immediately after ROH announced their hiatus at the end of October. Bodyslam’s Cassidy Haynes reports that he was told over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that the signing is a “done deal.”

On tonight’s Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite, a vignette aired where Malakai Black teased the arrival of a new member of the House of Black. It is conceivable that this will be King, who is one-half of the current PWG World Tag Team Champions along with Black.