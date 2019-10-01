AEW Reportedly Signs Deal to Air Dynamite in Canada

– AEW has reportedly signed a deal that will see AEW Dynamite air in Canada starting this week. PWInsider reports that the company has signed a deal with TSN to air the show live starting Wednesday at 8 PM ET.

The deal has not officially been announced, but said announcement could come at any time. The show will air in the US on TNT and will be available internationally on FITE TV through the AEW Plus $4.99 a month service.