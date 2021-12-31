AEW Reportedly Still Testing Unvaccinated Wrestlers Weekly For COVID-19

With all the discussion about WWE’s changes to COVID-19 testing and the recent outbreak, you may be wondering what AEW’s policy is. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW is still testing weekly for COVID-19, but only for unvaccinated people. Those who are fully vaccinated are either not being tested or not being tested regularly.

Other sources in AEW have said that there is “more to the policy” but didn’t go into specifics.