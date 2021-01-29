wrestling / News

AEW Reportedly Used A Double For Penta El Zero M During Injury Angle

January 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pentagon Jr AEW Fyter Fest Penta El Zero M

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured an angle where the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega attacked Penta El Zero M, leading to Omega giving him an eye injury. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Penta wasn’t available for the segment a double was used wearing his outfit. Penta is currently dealing with a visa issue and will be back when it’s fixed.

