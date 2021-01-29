wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Used A Double For Penta El Zero M During Injury Angle
January 29, 2021 | Posted by
Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured an angle where the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega attacked Penta El Zero M, leading to Omega giving him an eye injury. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Penta wasn’t available for the segment a double was used wearing his outfit. Penta is currently dealing with a visa issue and will be back when it’s fixed.
