AEW Reportedly Wanted To Run Show At Club La Vela For Spring Break

It doesn’t take much to see the surface-level similarities between AEW and WCW. AEW’s flagship show is airing on WCW’s former home of TNT. Tony Schiavone is one of the announcers. The company even has the rights to Bash at the Beach.

It seems that trend could have continued in the spring, as The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was a plan at one point to run a spring break show at Club La Vela in Panama City, Florida. Club La Vela was home to several episodes of Nitro, particularly at Spring Break, over the years.

The club, however, is currently closed due to damage from both a hurricane and a fire.