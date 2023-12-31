AEW Reportedly Working on New World Title Belt for the Company

– Fightful Select has an update on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) reportedly creating a new world title belt for the company. During last night’s show, Samoa Joe beat former champion MJF to capture the AEW World Championship.

Also, during the post-show media scrum, the newly crowned World Champion Samoa Joe indicated he was going to get a new world title belt after beating MJF. Since winning the title, MJF had been carrying around a customized title with a burberry leather strap. According to Joe at the scrum, MJF’s version of the title “is going in the garbage,” and he also referred to it as a “little knockoff of BS Gucci stuff.” Joe said his new belt was going to be “the good belt, the right belt, something that’s designed well.”

According to Fightful Select’s report, steps have been taken to make some alterations to the AEW World Title. As noted, Tony Khan awarded Clemson with a custom AEW replica title after the team’s victory in the TaxSlayer Bowl, which featured custom side plates. Fightful notes that there will likely be, at the very least, some custom side plate options coming for the next version of the world title. Additionally, AEW reportedly had custom side plates made for the Kentucky team if they had won the game.

Fightful also pictured a slightly updated version of the world title belt belt that features an alternate version of the company’s logo on the main center plate and side plates, with a black painted background for the AEW logo.

You can view some photos of the custom title that was sent to Clemson below: