AEW Reschedules Dynamite Live Events For This Summer

AEW has announced more rescheduled events for this year, with the company swapping dates for previously scheduled Dynamite tapings in Houston and Milwaukee.

The company was set to hold a Dynamite live event on June 30 in Houston, but that has now been moved to August 18. Meanwhile, the show that was previously slotted for July 14 in Milwaukee will be held on August 25.

Here’s the full release from AEW on the schedule changes and the specifics for fans who have already purchased tickets: