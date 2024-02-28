AEW Reschedules Winnipeg Dynamite Taping To May

AEW has bumped a Dynamite and Rampage taping in Winnipeg from April to May. The company announced on Tuesday that the Winnipeg taping, which was set for April 10th, will now take place on May 1st.

The full announcement reads:

Winnipeg Live Event Rescheduled To May 1st

The AEW Dynamite & Rampage previously scheduled for April 10, 2024 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to May 1, 2024. Fans who have already purchased tickets will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on May 1. Fans who cannot attend on the rescheduled date or who wish to seek a refund have until Tuesday, March 5 to request a refund from Ticketmaster or the original point of purchase. After March 5, all sales are final.

For more details about this event, or to purchase tickets click here.