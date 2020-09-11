AEW Rescheduling Several Dynamite Tapings For 2021

AEW has announced the rescheduling of several AEW Dynamite tapings that were set for various cities in October and November 2020.

The company is moving its scheduled tapings in the following cities to 2021:

*St. Louis (Oct. 7) to June 23, 2021

*Milwaukee (Oct. 28) to July 14, 2021

*Houston (Nov. 4) to June 30, 2021

*Rochester (Nov. 11) to June 16, 2021)

Here’s the full release from the company, including details for fans who have already purchased tickets for the shows: