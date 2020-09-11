wrestling / News
AEW Rescheduling Several Dynamite Tapings For 2021
AEW has announced the rescheduling of several AEW Dynamite tapings that were set for various cities in October and November 2020.
The company is moving its scheduled tapings in the following cities to 2021:
*St. Louis (Oct. 7) to June 23, 2021
*Milwaukee (Oct. 28) to July 14, 2021
*Houston (Nov. 4) to June 30, 2021
*Rochester (Nov. 11) to June 16, 2021)
Here’s the full release from the company, including details for fans who have already purchased tickets for the shows:
ST. LOUIS:
The AEW DYNAMITE show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo., on October 7 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to the St. Louis show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 23, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.
MILWAUKEE:
The AEW DYNAMITE show at the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis., on October 28 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Milwaukee show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on July 14, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. Please email [email protected] or call 414-908-6035 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT on Monday through Friday for information on requesting your refund.
HOUSTON:
The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston’s Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on November 4 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Houston show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 30, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.
ROCHESTER:
The AEW DYNAMITE show at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y., on November 11 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 16, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.
As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.
