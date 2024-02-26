AEW Responds To Plagiarism Lawsuit, Denies All Claims

AEW has filed a respond to the plagiarism lawsuit filed against both them and WWE, denying all the allegations against them. As previously reported, Anthony Duane Wilson refiled his lawsuit in January alleging that they commited “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages.” The lawsuit had previously been dismissed in November 2023 after neither AEW nor WWE had been served with the suit within 90 days, though it was dismissed without prejudice which meant that it could be refiled.

PWInsider reports that AEW responed to the lawsuit on February 23rd, denying all of the claims Wilson made. He had alleged that in regards to AEW, he was going to start his own promotion and had spoken with “members of the Bullet Club to join me in the venture of starting my company.” Instead, he said that “they stole the plans from me and my social media pages and cut me out without giving credit or the portion I am entitled to as the creator.” He did not list any specifics for either claim.

AEW’s filing reads:

“Wilson’s Complaint, in whole or in part, fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.

Wilson’s Complaint, in whole or in part, fails to comply with Fed. R. Civ. P. 8 because it fails to provide a “short and plain statement of the claim showing that the pleader is entitled to relief.”

Wilson’s Complaint, in whole or in part, is barred by the applicable statute(s) of limitations.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for copyright infringement, such a claim is barred because Wilson does not allege the existence of a registered copyright.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for copyright infringement, such a claim is barred because any alleged work is not an original work of authorship.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for copyright infringement, such a claim is barred because of All Elite’s independent development of any allegedly infringing work.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for copyright infringement, such a claim is barred by fair use.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for trademark infringement and/or unfair competition, such a claim is barred because Wilson does not allege the existence of a valid trademark.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for trademark infringement and/or unfair competition, such a claim is barred by fair use.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for trademark infringement and/or unfair competition, such a claim is barred by the First Amendment.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for trademark infringement and/or unfair competition, such a claim is barred by abandonment.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for violation of his right of publicity and/or invasion of privacy, such a claim is barred because Wilson’s name, likeness, and/or persona have no commercial value and/or were not used by AEW for a commercial purpose or for commercial profit.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for violation of his right of publicity and/or invasion of privacy, such a claim is barred by the First Amendment.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for fraud, it is barred because he failed to plead it with specificity as required by Fed. R. Civ. P. 9.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for tortious interference, it is barred because no enforceable contract existed at the time of AEW’s alleged improper conduct.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for tortious interference, it is barred because there was no breach of an underlying contract or disruption of an underlying relationship.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for tortious interference, it is barred because AEW’s actions were legally justified and/or privileged, including but not limited to the privilege of fair competition.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for tortious interference, it is barred because the underlying contract was unconscionable.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for tortious interference, it is barred because AEW has no duty to contract with Wilson.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for conversion, such a claim is barred by abandonment.

To the extent Wilson alleges a claim for conversion, such a claim is barred by the non-existence of, failure to identify, or lack of value of the allegedly converted property.

To the extent Wilson alleges an entitlement to special damages, such a claim is barred by the failure to plead with particularity as required by Fed. R. Civ. P. 9.

Wilson’s claims are barred, in whole or in part, due to Wilson’s failure to mitigate its damages.

Wilson’s claims are barred, in whole or in part, because to the extent Wilson has suffered any damages, those damages were caused by his own actions or inactions, or the actions or inactions of third parties.

Wilson’s claims are barred, in whole or in part, by the doctrines of waiver, laches, estoppel, and unclean hands.

Wilson’s claims are barred, in whole or in part, by lack of consideration.

AEW reserves the right to amend this Answer and to raise any additional affirmative defenses not pleaded herein should it discover that such defenses are appropriate and/or available. WHEREFORE, having fully answered and stated affirmative defenses, AEW prays for judgment in its favor, for an award of attorneys’ fees and costs, and for such other further relief as this Court deems just and proper.”