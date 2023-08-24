AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For AEW Return To Philadelphia and More, Saraya on Good Morning Britain, Tony Khan Previews All In

– AEW has pre-sales today for tickets to upcoming events in Philadelphia and Toledo, OH.

October 14: AEW Collision in Toledo at the Huntington Center, the first ever AEW show in that area. The code is CHSMBD. You can get tickets here.

October 25: AEW Dynamite and Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The code is SCHMDY. You can get tickets here.

– Saraya appeared on a recent episode of Good Morning Britain to hype AEW All In.

– Speaking of All In, Tony Khan previewed the show on the latest AEW Unrestricted.