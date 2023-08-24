wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For AEW Return To Philadelphia and More, Saraya on Good Morning Britain, Tony Khan Previews All In
– AEW has pre-sales today for tickets to upcoming events in Philadelphia and Toledo, OH.
October 14: AEW Collision in Toledo at the Huntington Center, the first ever AEW show in that area. The code is CHSMBD. You can get tickets here.
October 25: AEW Dynamite and Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The code is SCHMDY. You can get tickets here.
– Saraya appeared on a recent episode of Good Morning Britain to hype AEW All In.
– Speaking of All In, Tony Khan previewed the show on the latest AEW Unrestricted.
