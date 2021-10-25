wrestling / News

AEW News: Company’s Return to Texas Announced, Trailer For Jon Moxley’s Autobiography

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW

– AEW has announced they will be returning to Texas in December. The company posted to Twitter on Monday to note that they will be holding a Dynamite and Rampage taping in Garland, Texas on December 15th:

– A trailer has been released for Jon Moxley’s autobiography Mox, which is set to release on November 2nd:

