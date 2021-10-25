wrestling / News
AEW News: Company’s Return to Texas Announced, Trailer For Jon Moxley’s Autobiography
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW has announced they will be returning to Texas in December. The company posted to Twitter on Monday to note that they will be holding a Dynamite and Rampage taping in Garland, Texas on December 15th:
#AEW returns to the Dallas-Ft. Worth MetroPlex for #AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the @CulwellCenter in Garland, TX! Tickets go on sale this Friday (10/29) at 10 am CT – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/OpGl6KD804
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2021
– A trailer has been released for Jon Moxley’s autobiography Mox, which is set to release on November 2nd:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Tony Khan Boasting AEW’s Ratings Win Over WWE, Why Khan’s Approach Could Backfire With Fans
- Backstage Rumor on Talent Negations for Impact Wrestling, One Fell Through for Bound for Glory
- Backstage Reactions to Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Confrontation on Smackdown, Segment Edited For Replay
- Lex Luger On What His Relationship Was Like With Randy Savage, Having a Renewed Love For Wrestling