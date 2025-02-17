AEW Returning To Boston For Two Events in April

All Elite Wrestling will be returning to Boston this April, with episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision. There will be a Dynamite taping at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on April 16. There will then be a Collision taping at the same venue on April 17. The presale for tickets begins on Thursday. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Monday.

The last AEW event in Boston was Big Business in March of last year at TD Garden.