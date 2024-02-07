wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Returning To Boston Next Month
February 7, 2024 | Posted by
AEW is set to return to Boston next month as Ticketmaster has revealed that tickets go on sale at the end of the week. AEW Dynamite heads to the TD Garden Boston on March 13 with tickets on sale this weekend, according to F4WOnline. However, the website has since removed the listing, suggesting it may have been posted early.
As previously reported, the rumors indicate that Mercedes Mone, who is from Boston, will be signing with AEW very soon. Whether or not that relates to Tony Khan’s announcement tonight on Dynamite remains to be seen.
More Trending Stories
- Maven Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Smackdown! Shut Your Mouth Game
- Matt Hardy Recalls Past Issues With Locker Room Culture in WWE
- Bully Ray Addresses Roman Reigns Mocking Seth Rollins & World Heavyweight Title on WWE SMackDown
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised John Laurinaitis Claimed to be a Victim in Vince McMahon Lawsuit