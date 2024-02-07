AEW Reportedly Returning To Boston Next Month

AEW is set to return to Boston next month as Ticketmaster has revealed that tickets go on sale at the end of the week. AEW Dynamite heads to the TD Garden Boston on March 13 with tickets on sale this weekend, according to F4WOnline. However, the website has since removed the listing, suggesting it may have been posted early.

As previously reported, the rumors indicate that Mercedes Mone, who is from Boston, will be signing with AEW very soon. Whether or not that relates to Tony Khan’s announcement tonight on Dynamite remains to be seen.