AEW Returning to Chicago in November for Dynamite & Rampage TV Tapings
September 14, 2021
– It looks like Chicago can’t get enough of AEW and vice versa, as the promotion will be returning to the city later in November for a double Dynamite and Rampage TV taping on Wednesday, November 24.
The shows will be held at the Wintrust Arena. Tickets for the TV tapings will go on sale on Friday, September 17 at 11:00 am EST at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. You can see the announcement below.
🚨NEW EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
Wednesday, November 24 – Thanksgiving Eve#AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage @WintrustArena in Chicago, IL
Tickets start at $29 (plus fees) & go on-sale this Friday, September 17 at 10am Central / 11am Easternhttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq & https://t.co/2vCEMaFzfV pic.twitter.com/cdvNFJ7VuD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
