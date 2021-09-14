AEW Returning to Chicago in November for Dynamite & Rampage TV Tapings

– It looks like Chicago can’t get enough of AEW and vice versa, as the promotion will be returning to the city later in November for a double Dynamite and Rampage TV taping on Wednesday, November 24.

The shows will be held at the Wintrust Arena. Tickets for the TV tapings will go on sale on Friday, September 17 at 11:00 am EST at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. You can see the announcement below.