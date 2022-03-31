AEW Returning To Kansas City Area In June For Dynamite and Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the company will return to the Kansas City area on June 8 for a show in Independence, MO. The event happens at the Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets go on sale April 8 at 10 AM CT. It will be a Dynamite and Rampage taping. The company last ran an episode of Dynamite in the venue back in November.

