AEW Returning To Kansas City Area In June For Dynamite and Rampage
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that the company will return to the Kansas City area on June 8 for a show in Independence, MO. The event happens at the Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets go on sale April 8 at 10 AM CT. It will be a Dynamite and Rampage taping. The company last ran an episode of Dynamite in the venue back in November.
🔴🟡 KANSAS CITY AREA 🔴🟡#AEW returns to the Kansas City area on Wednesday June 8 for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage debut at the Cable Dahmer Arena @CDArenaKC in Independence, MO! Tickets start at $29 (+ fees) & go on sale Friday April 8 at 10am CT 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/c4oY2624ii
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
