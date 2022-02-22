wrestling / News
AEW Returning to Pittsburgh in April with Dynamite & Rampage Taping
– AEW has announced that the company will be returning to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 20, for a TV taping for AEW Dynamite and Rampage. The taping will be held at the Petersen Events Center.
Tickets for the tapings will go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10:00 am ET. The ticket pre-sale will start on Thursday, February 24 at 10:00 am EST. The ticket pre-sale code is BBDMD (h/t PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale will be available at Ticketmaster.com.
⚫️🟡 PITTSBURGH GET READY! 🟡⚫️#AEW returns to the #SteelCity with LIVE #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage Taping at @Petersen_Events: the birthplace of #AEWRampage!
Tickets go on-sale THIS FRIDAY Feb. 25 at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/Y7FRj2saVU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2022
