AEW Returning to Pittsburgh in April with Dynamite & Rampage Taping

– AEW has announced that the company will be returning to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 20, for a TV taping for AEW Dynamite and Rampage. The taping will be held at the Petersen Events Center.

Tickets for the tapings will go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10:00 am ET. The ticket pre-sale will start on Thursday, February 24 at 10:00 am EST. The ticket pre-sale code is BBDMD (h/t PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale will be available at Ticketmaster.com.