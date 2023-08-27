wrestling / News
AEW Returning to Wembley Stadium for All In Next Year
– After drawing a world record paid attendance for today’s AEW All In London event, AEW announced during today’s event that they will return to Wembley Stadium in London for All In 2024.
AEW All In London will be held at Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024. As noted, today’s event had an announced paid attendance of 81,035 people. It is the largest paid crowd in wrestling history.
You can see the clip announcing next year’s event below.
#AEWAllIn RETURNS TO LONDON!
Sunday, August 25th 2024!
Start making your plans NOW!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg pic.twitter.com/nvcTAH1FMh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Thank you all who watched #AEWAllIn London today, whether you're 1 of 81,035 fans on site, the largest paid crowd in wrestling history, here live at @wembleystadium, or watching on ppv, we appreciate every single one of you!
We're back here for ALL IN in 1 year:
August 25, 2024!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Comments On Being Part of The Two Biggest Shows in Wrestling History
- Paul Wight Speculates What Vince McMahon Thinks of AEW
- Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, & Shotzi Get Firefly Tattoos in Tribute to Bray Wyatt
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Potentially Landing On MAX, Importance Of Presentation In Wrestling