AEW Returning to Wembley Stadium for All In Next Year

– After drawing a world record paid attendance for today’s AEW All In London event, AEW announced during today’s event that they will return to Wembley Stadium in London for All In 2024.

AEW All In London will be held at Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024. As noted, today’s event had an announced paid attendance of 81,035 people. It is the largest paid crowd in wrestling history.

You can see the clip announcing next year’s event below.