AEW Revealing Two New Dynamite Locations on Monday

January 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW is set to reveal the locations of two future AEW Dynamite locations on Monday morning. The company announced on Sunday evening that the locations will be announced at 10 AM ET and noon ET, as you can see below:

