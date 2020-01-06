wrestling / News
AEW Revealing Two New Dynamite Locations on Monday
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW is set to reveal the locations of two future AEW Dynamite locations on Monday morning. The company announced on Sunday evening that the locations will be announced at 10 AM ET and noon ET, as you can see below:
Tomorrow at 10am & Noon Eastern we will announce two new #AEWDynamite locations. pic.twitter.com/pPt23f35IB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 6, 2020
