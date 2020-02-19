wrestling / News

AEW Reveals First Look At Steel Cage For Tonight’s Dynamite

AEW has revealed a first look at the steel cage that will be featured on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. It will be the first cage match in company history, as Cody faces Wardlow. The match between the two is part of the agreement between Cody and MJF, and Cody has to have the match to face MJF at Revolution on February 29. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite airs from Atlanta at the State Farm Center.

The show also features Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Lucha Bros for the tag team titles and a tag team battle royal.

