wrestling / News

AEW Reveals New Action Figures For Unrivaled Series 6

March 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jack Hager AEW Dynamite

In various social media posts today, AEW has revealed which wrestlers will be getting their own action figures for the Unrivaled Series 6 line. Both Chris Jericho and MJF, as well as the Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) will get new figures, while Jake Hager and Hikaru Shida will get figures for the first time ever.

