AEW Reveals New Action Figures For Unrivaled Series 6
In various social media posts today, AEW has revealed which wrestlers will be getting their own action figures for the Unrivaled Series 6 line. Both Chris Jericho and MJF, as well as the Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) will get new figures, while Jake Hager and Hikaru Shida will get figures for the first time ever.
[email protected] @realjakehager @the_mjf ARE UNRIVALED and all about… CHAMPIONSHIPS @Jazwares @AEWUnrivaled #InnerCircle pic.twitter.com/NHYRsEu3GU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021
.@ReyFenixMx with some big news… more #LuchaBros @AEWUnrivaled figures are on the way! @PENTAELZEROM @Jazwares #AEWUnrivaled pic.twitter.com/PSYYI2LYOs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021
.@shidahikaru with an exciting announcement… her 1st @AEWUnrivaled action figure is coming soon! @Jazwares @AEWUnrivaled pic.twitter.com/jdhOL64iC7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021
