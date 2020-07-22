wrestling / News
AEW Reveals New ‘Demo God’ Chris Jericho Artwork
July 22, 2020
– As former AEW World champion Chris Jericho has dubbed himself the “Demo God” of the ratings, AEW released some new phone and computer wallpaper artwork of Chris Jericho as the “Demo God.” You can check out that artwork below.
The Demo God @IAmJericho is back in action tonight – what do we think he has in store? pic.twitter.com/zjYzcCMcko
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 22, 2020
Get the wallpaper for your phone 📲 pic.twitter.com/pHvj9aiyOp
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 22, 2020
