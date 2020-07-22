wrestling / News

AEW Reveals New ‘Demo God’ Chris Jericho Artwork

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Chris Jericho Demo God

– As former AEW World champion Chris Jericho has dubbed himself the “Demo God” of the ratings, AEW released some new phone and computer wallpaper artwork of Chris Jericho as the “Demo God.” You can check out that artwork below.

