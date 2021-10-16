wrestling / News

AEW Reveals Opening Match For AEW Rampage’s Main Show

October 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk will open up the main show of tonight’s AEW Rampage, as announced on Friday. AEW announced this evening that Punk’s match with Matt Sydal will open the TNT broadcast of the show, and it will be commercial-free as you can see below.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the show, including the Buy In pre-show, here.

