AEW Reveals Opening Match For AEW Rampage’s Main Show
October 15, 2021 | Posted by
CM Punk will open up the main show of tonight’s AEW Rampage, as announced on Friday. AEW announced this evening that Punk’s match with Matt Sydal will open the TNT broadcast of the show, and it will be commercial-free as you can see below.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the show, including the Buy In pre-show, here.
We’re opening tonight's LIVE #AEWRampage with @CMPunk (3-0 #AEW record) vs. @MattSydal (21-9 #AEW record), AND that match will be commercial free on @tntdrama – Tune in right at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/DLjM7XdO7o
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021
