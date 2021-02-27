wrestling / News
AEW Reveals Rules For Casino Tag Team Royale At Revolution
In a post on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling revealed the rules for the upcoming Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution. The winning team of the match will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles. The rules function very much like a Royal Rumble. Two teams will begin and every ninety seconds a new team enters the match. Individual eliminations happen when someone is thrown over the top rope with both feet hitting the floor. A team is eliminated when both members of that team are thrown out. The match will end when there is one team or one individual from a team left standing.
At the time, the match includes Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade, Santana & Ortiz, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson, Top Flight and Bear Country.
Here are the rules for the #CasinoTagTeamRoyale. 1 team will earn a future shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Championship, but to do so, they’ll have to outlast some of the top teams in #AEW at Revolution. Watch #AEWRevolution Sunday, March 7 Live on PPV 8pm on all major providers pic.twitter.com/JSTBgCRmHo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2021
