AEW Reveals Rules For Casino Tag Team Royale At Revolution

In a post on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling revealed the rules for the upcoming Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution. The winning team of the match will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles. The rules function very much like a Royal Rumble. Two teams will begin and every ninety seconds a new team enters the match. Individual eliminations happen when someone is thrown over the top rope with both feet hitting the floor. A team is eliminated when both members of that team are thrown out. The match will end when there is one team or one individual from a team left standing.

At the time, the match includes Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade, Santana & Ortiz, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson, Top Flight and Bear Country.