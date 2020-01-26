wrestling / News

AEW Reveals When Cody Will Take Ten Lashes From MJF

January 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As part of Cody’s agreement to a match with MJF at AEW Revolution on February 29, he had to agree to three very specific stipulations. First, he can’t touch MJF before the match, or it is cancelled. Second, he has to have a match with Wardlow, which he’ll do at the February 19th edition of Dynamite. Finally, he will have to take ten lashes from MJF. AEW has now announced that Cody will take his lashes on the February 5th episode of Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama.

Cody commented: “VIEWER DISCRETION HERE – I’m asking this be in the 2nd hour. (Not for the lil’ Nightmares and kiddos.)

Cody, MJF

