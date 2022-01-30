wrestling / News
AEW Revolution 2022 Poster Image Surfaces Online
January 30, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW previously announced announced its Revolution 2022 event for March 6 at the Addition Arena in Orlando, Florida. A new poster image for the event has seemingly surfaced online, via reddit user Zeus494. You can view the image below.
AEW Revolution poster is here!!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nK2oR3z0Oa
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 30, 2022
