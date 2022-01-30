wrestling / News

AEW Revolution 2022 Poster Image Surfaces Online

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution

– AEW previously announced announced its Revolution 2022 event for March 6 at the Addition Arena in Orlando, Florida. A new poster image for the event has seemingly surfaced online, via reddit user Zeus494. You can view the image below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Revolution, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading