AEW Revolution Early PPV Numbers Have Reportedly ‘Done Well,’ B/R Live Numbers Increased ‘Over 10 Percent’

– Today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio had an update on early pay-per-view projections for last weekend’s AEW Revolution event. Dave Meltzer reported that the Bleacher Report Live and FITE TV numbers were up for last Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. Per Meltzer, the FITE TV numbers were expected to be up because that was the only way to view the event in the UK.

Meltzer added that the Bleacher Report Live numbers for the show being up “are a good sign.” He continued that the pay-per-view numbers for Revolution appear “to have done well” and increased over 10 percent for the numbers for B/R Live compared to the last PPV event for AEW, which was Full Gear in November 2019.

Meltzer stated, “Not bad and our reactions, as far as the reactions that I’ve gotten from — and everything are absolutely through the roof. It’d be one of the biggest of all time in that regard. So, it appears — it’s probably — Put it this way. If they didn’t lose the UK television pay-per-view, I would say this — I would safely say this show would do 100 [thousand pay-per-view buys], but without that, it could do less.”

Revolution was held last Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.