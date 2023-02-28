wrestling / News
AEW Revolution Betting Lines Revealed
– BetOnline has released the betting odds for this weekend’s AEW Revolution 2023 event. Currently, MJF is heavily favored to retain the AEW World Title over Bryan Danielson in the 60-minute Ironman Match at -5000. Danielson is the betting underdog at +900. You can check out those betting odds below:
AEW World Championship Match Winner
MJF (c) -5000 (1/50)
Bryan Danielson +900 (9/1)
AEW Women’s Championship Match Winner
Jamie Hayter (c) -1000 (1/10)
Ruby Soho +350 (7/2)
Saraya +450 (9/2)
TNT Championship Match Winner
Wardlow -500 (1/5)
Samoa Joe (c) +300 (3/1)
AEW World Trios Championship Match Winner
The Elite (c) -220 (5/11)
House of Black +155 (31/20)
Singles Match Winner
“Hangman” Adam Page -600 (1/6)
Jon Moxley +350 (7/2)
Singles Match Winner
Ricky Starks -400 (1/4)
Chris Jericho +250 (5/2)
The betting lines will be set for the fatal four-way tag team match once the fourth team is officially announced by AEW.
AEW Revolution 2023 is scheduled for Sunday, March 5. The event will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
