Updated AEW Revolution Betting Odds: Omega Favored Over Moxley, More

AEW Revolution takes place next weekend, and an updated set of betting odds are online. Bet Online provided 411 with the following betting odds for the PPV, which goes down on March 7th.

The current odds mark Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks as favorites to retain their titles, with Omega a -500 favorite to beat Jon Moxley and the Bucks a -250 favorite to beat Chris Jericho and MJF. Hangman Page is favored to beat Matt Hardy, while Darby Allin and Sting are the favorites for their street fight against Brian Cage & Rickey Starks.

You can see the full set of odds below:

Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley:

Kenny Omega: -500 (1/5)

Jon Moxley: +300 (3/1)

The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF

The Young Bucks: -250 (2/5)

Chris Jericho & MJF: +170 (17/10)

Adam Page vs Matt Hardy

Adam Page: -300 (1/3)

Matt Hardy: +200 (2/1)

Darby Allin & Sting vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

Darby Allin & Sting: -400 (1/4)

Brian Cage & Ricky Starks: +250 (5/2)

Miro & Kip Sabian vs Best Friends

Best Friends: -160 (5/8)

Miro & Kip Sabian: +120 (6/5)