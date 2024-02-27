wrestling / News
AEW Revolution Betting Odds Released
BetOnline released some new betting odds for this weekend’s AEW Revolution event. Currently, The Young Bucks are favored to beat Sting and Darby Allin in Sting’s retirement match.
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Samoa Joe (c) -700 vs. Hangman Page -1000 vs. Swerve Strickland +400
AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) -600 vs. Deonna Purrazzo +350
AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) +400 vs. Roderick Strong -700
Tornado Tag Team Match: Sting & Darby Allin +200 vs. The Young Bucks (c) -300
AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) -150 vs. Bryan Danielson +110
AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) -200 vs. Daniel Garcia +150
Will Ospreay -2000 vs. Konosuke Takeshita +700
Tag Team Match: Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley -150 vs. FTR +110
Meat Madness Match: Wardlow -500 vs. Powerhouse Hobbs +300 vs. Lance Archer +1200
