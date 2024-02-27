AEW Revolution Betting Odds Released

BetOnline released some new betting odds for this weekend’s AEW Revolution event. Currently, The Young Bucks are favored to beat Sting and Darby Allin in Sting’s retirement match.

Here are the latest betting odds for Worlds End.

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Samoa Joe (c) -700 vs. Hangman Page -1000 vs. Swerve Strickland +400

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) -600 vs. Deonna Purrazzo +350

AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) +400 vs. Roderick Strong -700

Tornado Tag Team Match: Sting & Darby Allin +200 vs. The Young Bucks (c) -300

AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) -150 vs. Bryan Danielson +110

AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) -200 vs. Daniel Garcia +150

Will Ospreay -2000 vs. Konosuke Takeshita +700

Tag Team Match: Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley -150 vs. FTR +110

Meat Madness Match: Wardlow -500 vs. Powerhouse Hobbs +300 vs. Lance Archer +1200