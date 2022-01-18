wrestling / News
AEW Revolution Fallout TV Tapings Set for March 9 in Estero, Florida
– AEW will make its promotional debut in Estero, Florida on Wednesday, March 9 for the Revolution fallout edition of Dynamite and Rampage. The TV tapings will be held at the Hertz Arena.
Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 21 at 10:00 am EST. There will be an online ticket pre-sale on Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 am ET at Ticketmaster with the code AEW239 (h/t PWInsider).
