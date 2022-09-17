AEW Revolution May Be Held In A Location AEW Hasn’t Been Before

Fightful Select reports that next year’s AEW Revolution will be held in a city that the company hasn’t visited before, if current plans hold. AEW has selected the tentative location of the Cow Palace in San Francisco. The location was last used for wrestling for the NJPW G1 special in 2019. WWE hasn’t been there in ten years, and hasn’t held TV there in fifteen years.

Revolution typically happens in February or March, but a date has not been announced yet. AEW has only been to California one, a week-long stay in June that included Los Angeles for Dynamite and Ontario for Rampage.