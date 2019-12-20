wrestling / News
UPDATE: AEW Revolution Has Now Sold Out
UPDATE AEW has now made the official announcement. AEW Revolution on February 29 has now sold out. According to the tweet, it took less than an hour.
The post reads: “#AEWRevolution is SOLD OUT! You did it! You actually did! In less than an hour – #AEWRevolution is sold out! However! – keeping checking https://AEWTIX.COM between now and show date as we will try to open up seats once production’s set up is finalized!”
Original: Tickets for AEW Revolution went on sale earlier today at 10 AM ET. PWInsider reports that the event, which happens on February 29 in Chicago, has nearly sold out. At the moment, only partial view tickets in the 200 level are available on Ticketmaster. The venue holds 10,387 people. It is still possible, however, that tickets could be released as production is finalized.
