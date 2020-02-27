wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Revolution Preview, NXT vs. AEW (2.26.20) Reviews
February 27, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 94. On the show, Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news roundup on Samoa Joe, NXT Japan and more, review NXT vs. Dynamite (2.26.20) and then preview AEW Revolution. The show is approximately 79-minutes long.
* Intro
* Quick News Roundup (Samoa Joe, Matt Hardy, NXT Japan, NJPW Cancellations, More): 2:05
* AEW Dynamite (2.26.20) Review: 27:05
* NXT (2.26.20) Review: 40:40
* The Head to Head Comparison: 54:10
* AEW Revolution Preview: 58:55
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Dash Wilder Argues With Sam Roberts Over ‘Championship’ or ‘Belt’ Terms, Jim Cornette on Why They’re Belts
- WWE Confirms The Undertaker Is In Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown
- Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo Didn’t Have a Clue What He Was Doing in WCW, Discusses Why Russo Wanted to Push Young Guys Before They Were Ready
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)