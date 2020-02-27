wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Revolution Preview, NXT vs. AEW (2.26.20) Reviews

February 27, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
AEW Revolution

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 94. On the show, Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news roundup on Samoa Joe, NXT Japan and more, review NXT vs. Dynamite (2.26.20) and then preview AEW Revolution. The show is approximately 79-minutes long.

* Intro
* Quick News Roundup (Samoa Joe, Matt Hardy, NXT Japan, NJPW Cancellations, More): 2:05
* AEW Dynamite (2.26.20) Review: 27:05
* NXT (2.26.20) Review: 40:40
* The Head to Head Comparison: 54:10
* AEW Revolution Preview: 58:55

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

AEW, AEW Revolution, NXT, WWE, Larry Csonka

