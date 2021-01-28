wrestling / News

AEW Revolution Promo Hypes In-Ring Return of Sting

January 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sting AEW Revolution

– AEW released a new preview clip for the upcoming in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Sting at AEW Revolution. Sting is scheduled to team with Darby Allin against Team Taz in a Street Fight at the pay-per-view event. You can check out the new preview video below.

AEW Revolution is scheduled to air live on PPV on Sunday, March 7.

