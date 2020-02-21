wrestling / News
AEW Revolution Reportedly Has High Secondary Market Prices, Selling Well
February 21, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Revolution is currently the hottest ticket on the secondary market with a $121 get-in price. It’s the only show for either major promotion that has sold out.
Double or Nothing has a $47 get-in price, but Las Vegas is considered a bad secondary market city because those who want to go make plans early.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title at NXT TakeOver Before WrestleMania, Says WWE Has Not Cleared Her Upper Body for Tattoos
- Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song