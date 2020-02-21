wrestling / News

AEW Revolution Reportedly Has High Secondary Market Prices, Selling Well

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Revolution is currently the hottest ticket on the secondary market with a $121 get-in price. It’s the only show for either major promotion that has sold out.

Double or Nothing has a $47 get-in price, but Las Vegas is considered a bad secondary market city because those who want to go make plans early.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading