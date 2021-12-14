AEW Revolution Ticket Pre-Sale Set for Thursday, More Details

– As previously reported, AEW Revolution 2022 is scheduled for March 6 in Orlando, Florida. AEW also has a live edition of Rampage planned for March 4, a FanFest on March 5 and Revolution on March 6. The ticket pre-sale for the event is slated to begin on Thursday, December 16 (h/t PWInsider).

The ticket pre-sale begins online on Thursday at Ticketmaster.com at 10:00 am EST, with the code AEWORL.

The official ticket sale for the general public kicks off on Friday, Dec. 17.