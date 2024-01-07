Various News: Ric Flair Appears on AEW Collision, HOOK Calls Out Samoa Joe, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog

– Ric Flair returned on tonight’s AEW Collision, leading Sting and Darby Allin to the ring. The pair defeated the Workhorsemen, with Flair getting in some chops before the match started. Later in the night, Flair cut a promo backstage to hype up Sting & Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs on Dynamite. Flair noted that he will be there as well.

– Meanwhile on Collision, HOOK said he wants more gold and challenged AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

– Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online.