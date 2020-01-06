AEW Rings In New Year With Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest edition of Being the Elite is now online, with the usual wackiness from AEW as it rings in the new year. Here’s a recap:

– Super Humman compliments Frankie Kazarian’s work, but when Kaz yells at him for it, he throws himself through the nearest table.

– Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson spend time at TIAA Bank Field for New Year’s Eve. Khan thanks everyone in the company and they celebrate the new year together.

– Jack Evans and Angelico are on the practice field with Orange Cassidy. Evans says he can do anything better than Jacksonville Jaguars Kicker Josh Lambo, who then kicks a field goal with Cassidy lazily holding the ball. Cassidy is later seen kicking a tackling dummy before falling on it.

– Jen Decker is with Jurassic Express, and after asking Brandon Cutler if the group is in frame, it’s revealed that Luchasaurus is standing on a block of wood. More outtakes from the segment are shown.

– Leva Bates is shown backstage ruining everyone’s fun: she takes away pie from Jack Evans and gives him a healthier snack, and she takes away Marko Stunt’s video game to replace it with a book.

– A segment is shown that seemingly sets up a future intergender match with Kenny Omega & Riho vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

– Private Party attempt to talk to a drunk Adam Page about their match on Dynamite. Page acts dismissively towards them and they say if he’s going to act like that, they don’t want to be around him. He continues to drink.

– A note by the Dark Order is left for a mystery person (who previously threw their mask away) which said: “Once you join, you can’t leave.”