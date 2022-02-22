wrestling / News

AEW Road to Connecticut Details Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston’s Feud, More

February 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho Eddie Kingston

AEW is headed to Connecticut this week, and the new “Road To” preview takes a look at the rivalry between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston plus more. You can see the preview below for this week’s Dynamite and Rampage taping, which take place in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Wednesday night:

