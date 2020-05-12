AEW’s Latest Road to Double or Nothing Episode Online

AEW has released the latest Road to video, looking at this week’s Dynamite as they head toward Double or Nothing later this month. The company posted the video on Monday night, which you can see below.

The video kicks off with Jungle Boy and Cody sitting together and talking, with Jungle Boy talking about this being his first PPV as he faces MJF. He asks Cody for advce, and Cody says not to put too much pressure on himself. As far as MJF, he advises Jungle Boy not to fall into MJF’s mind games.

The video then moves to Jenn Decker breaking down the women’s four-way match on this week’s Dynamite as well as the fallout from the Sex Gods vs. Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega street fight.

We then have an interview with Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez promoting her work in AEW and talking about how she got into the business. Schiavone puts over the fact that Dasha will be on The Rock’s Titan Games.

We next see Pineapple Pete talking about his career and being directionless before he ended up in AEW, watching his friends move up while he didn’t. He talks about how he perservered in the indies and talks about how Chris Jericho got the spotlight on him. A segment with the Dark Order closes out the video.